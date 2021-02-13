In last trading session, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw 756,851 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.94 trading at $0.24 or 1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $565.79 Million. That closing price of RADA’s stock is at a discount of -6.26% from its 52-week high price of $13.75 and is indicating a premium of 84.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 502.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 538.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.89%, in the last five days RADA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $13.75- price level, adding 5.89% to its value on the day. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 32.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.91% in past 5-day. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) showed a performance of 28.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 226.53 Million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.92% for stock’s current value.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.48 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.35% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 380% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RADA for having 3.07 Million shares of worth $18.21 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 1.71 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.14 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 250312 shares of worth $2.44 Million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 180.37 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.76 Million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.