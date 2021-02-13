In last trading session, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw 162,805 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.28 trading at -$0.8 or -2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $516.94 Million. That closing price of MCFT’s stock is at a discount of -9.68% from its 52-week high price of $29.92 and is indicating a premium of 82.04% from its 52-week low price of $4.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 128.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 170.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days MCFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $31.88- price level, adding 14.43% to its value on the day. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.91% in past 5-day. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) showed a performance of -1.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 768.41 Million shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.69% for stock’s current value.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +25.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.33% while that of industry is 21.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.2% in the current quarter and calculating 720% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.97 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.38 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -212.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 142 institutions for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can is the top institutional holder at MCFT for having 1.87 Million shares of worth $32.68 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Divisar Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.44 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.12 Million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 662816 shares of worth $11.59 Million or 3.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 513.15 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.98 Million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.