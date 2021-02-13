In last trading session, Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) saw 365,462 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.64 trading at -$0.55 or -3.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $769.95 Million. That closing price of ABST’s stock is at a discount of -5.31% from its 52-week high price of $16.47 and is indicating a premium of 68.67% from its 52-week low price of $4.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 108.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Absolute Software Corporation (ABST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.4%, in the last five days ABST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $21.20- price level, adding 26.23% to its value on the day. Absolute Software Corporation’s shares saw a change of 31.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.83% in past 5-day. Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) showed a performance of 15.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 827.52 Million shares which calculate 7.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.27% for stock’s current value.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ABST Dividends

Absolute Software Corporation is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.55%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.25 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.9%.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Absolute Software Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Pembroke Management, LTD is the top institutional holder at ABST for having 1.81 Million shares of worth $21.61 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paradigm Capital Management, which was holding about 700.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.34 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2845224 shares of worth $33.89 Million or 5.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 303.29 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.42 Million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.