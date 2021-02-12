In last trading session, Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) saw 198,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at $0.11 or 4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24 Billion. That closing price of ZOM’s stock is at a discount of -9.4% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 97.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.063. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 120.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.2 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -54.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -54.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.89% for stock’s current value.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31 institutions for Zomedica Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZOM for having 12.25 Million shares of worth $2.83 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.78 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.19 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10359255 shares of worth $1.14 Million or 9.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $529.76 Thousand in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.