In recent trading session, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) saw 2,757,045 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.9 trading at $0.15 or 0.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.62 Billion. That most recent trading price of XL’s stock is at a discount of -75.88% from its 52-week high price of $35 and is indicating a premium of 52.26% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XL Fleet Corp. (XL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.76%, in the last five days XL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $21.63- price level, adding 8.14% to its value on the day. XL Fleet Corp.’s shares saw a change of -16.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.05% in past 5-day. XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) showed a performance of -5.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.97 Million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +50.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 50.75% for stock’s latest value.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.09 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.64 Billion in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021. Company posted $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.6% while estimating it to be 2.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.33% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.9%