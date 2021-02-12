In recent trading session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw 4,273,024 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.7 trading at $1.45 or 23.2% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.79 Million. That most recent trading price of WAFU’s stock is at a discount of -99.87% from its 52-week high price of $15.39 and is indicating a premium of 84.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 908.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 234.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.2%, in the last five days WAFU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $9.50-1 price level, adding 13.68% to its value on the day. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 108.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.61% in past 5-day. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) showed a performance of 104.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.18 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -82.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Wah Fu Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at WAFU for having 15.63 Thousand shares of worth $57.51 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.