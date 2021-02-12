In recent trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw 4,292,766 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.9 trading at $0.96 or 2.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.03 Billion. That most recent trading price of LAZR’s stock is at a discount of -29.54% from its 52-week high price of $47.8 and is indicating a premium of 74.39% from its 52-week low price of $9.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.67%, in the last five days LAZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $37.35- price level, adding 3.24% to its value on the day. Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.36% in past 5-day. Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) showed a performance of 14.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.78 Million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +8.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.7% for stock’s latest value.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.95 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%