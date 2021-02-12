In recent trading session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw 1,592,310 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.73 trading at $1.85 or 20.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $174.62 Million. That most recent trading price of WKEY’s stock is at a discount of -72.32% from its 52-week high price of $18.49 and is indicating a premium of 63.65% from its 52-week low price of $3.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 283.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 354.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.78%, in the last five days WKEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $10.20- price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. WISeKey International Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 43.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.64% in past 5-day. WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) showed a performance of 35.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.12 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -16.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -16.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.12% for stock’s latest value.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%