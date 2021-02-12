In recent trading session, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw 3,629,607 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.79 trading at $1.81 or 11.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.33 Billion. That most recent trading price of VFF’s stock is at a discount of -3.2% from its 52-week high price of $18.36 and is indicating a premium of 88.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.33%, in the last five days VFF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $20.32- price level, adding 16.19% to its value on the day. Village Farms International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.86% in past 5-day. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) showed a performance of 31.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.24 Million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.26. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +53.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.3% for stock’s latest value.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98 institutions for Village Farms International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at VFF for having 2.52 Million shares of worth $11.54 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.01 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.34 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2519911 shares of worth $11.54 Million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.86 Million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.