In recent trading session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw 1,657,880 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.03 trading at -$0.03 or -0.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $990Million. That most recent trading price of VBIV’s stock is at a discount of -71.96% from its 52-week high price of $6.93 and is indicating a premium of 82.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.74%, in the last five days VBIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $4.83-1 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares saw a change of 46.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.64% in past 5-day. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) showed a performance of 30.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.13 Million shares which calculate 5.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +123.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.56% for stock’s latest value.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $510Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 155 institutions for VBI Vaccines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VBIV for having 55.04 Million shares of worth $157.42 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 22.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 18.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.08 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19030494 shares of worth $52.33 Million or 7.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.21 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.59 Million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.