In last trading session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 1,357,256 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at -$0.17 or -6.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.75 Million. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -492.83% from its 52-week high price of $14.88 and is indicating a premium of 60.16% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.34%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $3.02-1 price level, adding 16.89% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp.’s shares saw a change of 85.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.61% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of 33.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 870.85 Million shares which calculate 320.17 days to cover the short interests.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for SCWorx Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 80.2 Thousand shares of worth $121.51 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 41.86 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.41 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 76340 shares of worth $115.66 Thousand or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.41 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $50.51 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.