In last trading session, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) saw 1,925,076 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.98 trading at -$0.09 or -1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $378.15 Million. That closing price of RESN’s stock is at a discount of -19.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.33 and is indicating a premium of 86.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Resonant Inc. (RESN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.27%, in the last five days RESN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $8.33-1 price level, adding 16.21% to its value on the day. Resonant Inc.’s shares saw a change of 163.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.38% in past 5-day. Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) showed a performance of 52.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.06 Million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.73 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +71.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.02% for stock’s current value.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Resonant Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +187.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.84% while that of industry is 32.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.4% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 329.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $920Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $459Million and $600Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.7% while estimating it to be 53.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81 institutions for Resonant Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RESN for having 4.17 Million shares of worth $9.92 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.89 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.66 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1192021 shares of worth $3.16 Million or 2.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 883.96 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.1 Million in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.