In last trading session, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw 1,201,677 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at -$0.47 or -9.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.37 Million. That closing price of OBLN’s stock is at a discount of -130.13% from its 52-week high price of $10.77 and is indicating a premium of 86.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -83.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -83.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -83.97% for stock’s current value.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 700.01 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $637.29 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 43043 shares of worth $39.19 Thousand or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $30.04 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.