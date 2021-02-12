In recent trading session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw 1,685,242 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at $0.12 or 5.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $322.27 Million. That most recent trading price of NGL’s stock is at a discount of -302.02% from its 52-week high price of $9.97 and is indicating a premium of 53.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.08%, in the last five days NGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $2.73-9 price level, adding 9.23% to its value on the day. NGL Energy Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 3.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.84% in past 5-day. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) showed a performance of -12.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.31 Million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.33 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -6.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +20.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.35% for stock’s latest value.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NGL Energy Partners LP is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -48.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -709.84% while that of industry is 19.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.2% in the current quarter and calculating 36.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -32.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.69 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.52 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.68 Billion and $1.25 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.5% while estimating it to be 21.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.71% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101 institutions for NGL Energy Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NGL for having 20.83 Million shares of worth $82.47 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 15.01 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.03 Million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14770330 shares of worth $32.2 Million or 11.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.62 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.51 Million in the company or a holder of 9.8% of company’s stock.