In recent trading session, Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw 3,890,875 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at -$0.04 or -1.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.51 Million. That most recent trading price of GRIL’s stock is at a discount of -79.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.09 and is indicating a premium of 53.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 615.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 520.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.39%, in the last five days GRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $3.22-1 price level, adding 11.96% to its value on the day. Muscle Maker, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.2% in past 5-day. Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) showed a performance of 45.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 176.44 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Muscle Maker, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at GRIL for having 31.5 Thousand shares of worth $55.13 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC, which was holding about 11Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.62 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 183449 shares of worth $321.04 Thousand or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.78 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.