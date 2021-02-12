In recent trading session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw 6,788,165 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.53 trading at -$3.22 or -10.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.53 Billion. That most recent trading price of RIDE’s stock is at a discount of -15.51% from its 52-week high price of $31.8 and is indicating a premium of 65.49% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.47%, in the last five days RIDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $31.57- price level, adding 13.62% to its value on the day. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s shares saw a change of 35.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.86% in past 5-day. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) showed a performance of 7.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.22 Million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +81.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.62% for stock’s latest value.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%