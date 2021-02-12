In recent trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw 4,437,821 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.44 trading at $0.87 or 4.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.71 Billion. That most recent trading price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -28.12% from its 52-week high price of $28.75 and is indicating a premium of 91.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.03%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $24.18- price level, adding 7.24% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares saw a change of 78.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.92% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 17.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.17 Million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.96 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +13.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.41% for stock’s latest value.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102 institutions for Lithium Americas Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LAC for having 2.49 Million shares of worth $28.34 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 1.26 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.76 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3493811 shares of worth $43.85 Million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.74 Million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.