In recent trading session, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw 2,887,691 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.8 trading at $1.48 or 17.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.63 Million. That most recent trading price of LLIT’s stock is at a discount of -74.9% from its 52-week high price of $17.14 and is indicating a premium of 73.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 647.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.79%, in the last five days LLIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $10.71- price level, adding 5.14% to its value on the day. Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares saw a change of 144.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.93% in past 5-day. Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) showed a performance of 114.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 321.93 Million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 348.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +348.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 348.98% for stock’s latest value.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Lianluo Smart Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LLIT for having 44.54 Thousand shares of worth $184.84 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.