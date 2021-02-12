In last trading session, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw 1,424,957 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.62 trading at $0.08 or 2.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $178.87 Million. That closing price of LAIX’s stock is at a discount of -221.82% from its 52-week high price of $11.65 and is indicating a premium of 62.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 617.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 238.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LAIX Inc. (LAIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.26%, in the last five days LAIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 05 when the stock touched $11.65- price level, adding 68.93% to its value on the day. LAIX Inc.’s shares saw a change of 138.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.41% in past 5-day. LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) showed a performance of 142.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.89 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LAIX Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.21% while that of industry is 14.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.7% in the current quarter and calculating -9.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.78 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $32.72 Million and $32.59 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.7% while estimating it to be 49.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for LAIX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LAIX for having 5.66 Million shares of worth $8.61 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 19.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, which was holding about 3.17 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.74 Million.