In last trading session, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw 1,170,766 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $0.1 or 2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.98 Million. That closing price of KBSF’s stock is at a discount of -16.37% from its 52-week high price of $5.83 and is indicating a premium of 81.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 516.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 345.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.04%, in the last five days KBSF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $5.74-1 price level, adding 12.72% to its value on the day. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 70.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.44% in past 5-day. KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) showed a performance of 56.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.29 Million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for KBS Fashion Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at KBSF for having 123.8 Thousand shares of worth $363.97 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 34.01 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.1 Thousand.