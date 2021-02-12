In last trading session, Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) saw 9,400,766 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at -$0.11 or -6.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $230.16 Million. That closing price of ISR’s stock is at a discount of -72.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.81 and is indicating a premium of 78.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.32%, in the last five days ISR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $1.86 price level, adding 12.37% to its value on the day. Isoray, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 262.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.16% in past 5-day. Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) showed a performance of -16.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.29 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.73 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.58 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44 institutions for Isoray, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ISR for having 2.8 Million shares of worth $1.63 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.35 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $606.84 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1988559 shares of worth $1.16 Million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 801.77 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $467.35 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.