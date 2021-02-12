In last trading session, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw 39,973,012 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at -$0.34 or -12.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $315.51 Million. That closing price of TRCH’s stock is at a discount of -17.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.65 and is indicating a premium of 90.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -12.91%, in the last five days TRCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $3.14-2 price level, adding 28.03% to its value on the day. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 222.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.33% in past 5-day. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) showed a performance of 75.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.72 Million shares which calculate 0.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.47% for stock’s current value.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85Million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021. Company posted $311Million and $237Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -72.7% while estimating it to be -81% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TRCH for having 2.31 Million shares of worth $601.17 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is AMG National Trust Bank, which was holding about 1.4 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $979.9 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1541428 shares of worth $400.77 Thousand or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 631.68 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $164.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.