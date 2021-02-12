In last trading session, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw 2,796,853 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.72 trading at -$0.28 or -5.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $257.3 Million. That closing price of IZEA’s stock is at a discount of -57.84% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 98.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.6%, in the last five days IZEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $5.71-1 price level, adding 17.34% to its value on the day. IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 159.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.26% in past 5-day. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) showed a performance of 90.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.34 Million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -36.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -36.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.44% for stock’s current value.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $5.83 Million and $4.76 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -14.2% while estimating it to be 15.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IZEA for having 257.71 Thousand shares of worth $256.53 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 190.78 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $189.9 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 224549 shares of worth $223.52 Thousand or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 216.09 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $393.28 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.