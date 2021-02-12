In recent trading session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw 2,889,768 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.88 trading at $0.15 or 0.9% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.39 Billion. That most recent trading price of CLNE’s stock is at a discount of -11.26% from its 52-week high price of $18.78 and is indicating a premium of 93.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.9%, in the last five days CLNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $19.79- price level, adding 15.31% to its value on the day. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s shares saw a change of 113.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.22% in past 5-day. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) showed a performance of 68.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.6 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +59.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.71% for stock’s latest value.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +499.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -120% while that of industry is 1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating -100% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -16.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.3 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.22 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $119.61 Million and $86.01 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -40.4% while estimating it to be -14.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 572.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 192 institutions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CLNE for having 11.03 Million shares of worth $27.36 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.63 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3724530 shares of worth $9.24 Million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $24.07 Million in the company or a holder of 1.54% of company’s stock.