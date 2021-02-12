In recent trading session, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) saw 7,816,323 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.53 trading at -$0.34 or -0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.56 Billion. That most recent trading price of BSX’s stock is at a discount of -12.74% from its 52-week high price of $43.44 and is indicating a premium of 37.45% from its 52-week low price of $24.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +29.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.22% for stock’s latest value.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Boston Scientific Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.42% while that of industry is 11.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.1% in the current quarter and calculating 337.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.62 Billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.76 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $2.54 Billion and $2Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3% while estimating it to be 37.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -63% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.55%

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 112.01 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.28 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 40109537 shares of worth $1.53 Billion or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.32 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.28 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.