In recent trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 14,974,553 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.6 trading at -$2.18 or -10.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.91 Billion. That most recent trading price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -215.38% from its 52-week high price of $58.66 and is indicating a premium of 48.92% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.49%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $22.25- price level, adding 14.25% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 15.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.76% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of 10.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.33 Million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +45.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.48% for stock’s latest value.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%