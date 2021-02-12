In recent trading session, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw 1,254,533 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.42 trading at $1.54 or 11.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $533.14 Million. That most recent trading price of GSL’s stock is at a discount of -22.68% from its 52-week high price of $17.69 and is indicating a premium of 81.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 709.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 259.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.97%, in the last five days GSL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $14.55- price level, adding 2.06% to its value on the day. Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.33% in past 5-day. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) showed a performance of -8.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.65 Million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +38.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.96% for stock’s latest value.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Global Ship Lease, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +147.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.31% while that of industry is 14.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.1% in the current quarter and calculating 2200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.62 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.79 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $67.55 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 122.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Global Ship Lease, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GSL for having 2.2 Million shares of worth $15.15 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., which was holding about 1.23 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.47 Million.