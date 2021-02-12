In recent trading session, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw 2,145,704 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.81 trading at $0.54 or 1.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.8 Billion. That most recent trading price of DM’s stock is at a discount of -17.21% from its 52-week high price of $34.94 and is indicating a premium of 68.47% from its 52-week low price of $9.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.84%, in the last five days DM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $34.94- price level, adding 13.84% to its value on the day. Desktop Metal, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 75.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.66% in past 5-day. Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) showed a performance of 45.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.57 Million shares which calculate 2.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -11.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +0.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.84% for stock’s latest value.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.31 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%