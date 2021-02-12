In recent trading session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw 13,850,947 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.3 trading at $1.33 or 26.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $165.72 Million. That most recent trading price of CCNC’s stock is at a discount of -32.54% from its 52-week high price of $8.35 and is indicating a premium of 88.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 461.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 387.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.76%, in the last five days CCNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $8.35-2 price level, adding 26.47% to its value on the day. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s shares saw a change of 216.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 111.71% in past 5-day. Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) showed a performance of 169.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.38 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for Code Chain New Continent Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at CCNC for having 1.78 Thousand shares of worth $1.6 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.