In last trading session, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw 1,394,187 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.68 trading at -$0.29 or -7.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.79 Million. That closing price of CNSP’s stock is at a discount of -52.72% from its 52-week high price of $5.62 and is indicating a premium of 65.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.258. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.3%, in the last five days CNSP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $4.46-1 price level, adding 17.49% to its value on the day. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 106.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.14% in past 5-day. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) showed a performance of 98.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65.97 Million shares which calculate 40.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 144.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +198.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 90.22% for stock’s current value.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co Inc is the top institutional holder at CNSP for having 61.56 Thousand shares of worth $108.35 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 12.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22Thousand.