In recent trading session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw 4,600,972 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.36 trading at $0.35 or 2.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.96 Billion. That most recent trading price of CLOV’s stock is at a discount of -39.48% from its 52-week high price of $17.24 and is indicating a premium of 18.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.92%, in the last five days CLOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $13.70- price level, adding 10.88% to its value on the day. Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s shares saw a change of -27.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.57% in past 5-day. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) showed a performance of -16.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.76 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +61.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.36% for stock’s latest value.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 78.3%