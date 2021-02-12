In last trading session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw 11,334,787 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.01 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.28 Million. That closing price of SXTC’s stock is at a discount of -20.39% from its 52-week high price of $1.24 and is indicating a premium of 78.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.222. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days SXTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 9.65% to its value on the day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 213.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.4% in past 5-day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) showed a performance of 79.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -656% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SXTC for having 2.23 Million shares of worth $545.54 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 664.65 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $218.47 Thousand.