In last trading session, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw 1,052,644 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.82 trading at -$1.52 or -10.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.94 Billion. That closing price of CANG’s stock is at a discount of -52.89% from its 52-week high price of $19.6 and is indicating a premium of 67.24% from its 52-week low price of $4.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 531.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cango Inc. (CANG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.6%, in the last five days CANG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $15.90- price level, adding 19.37% to its value on the day. Cango Inc.’s shares saw a change of 83.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.77% in past 5-day. Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) showed a performance of 78.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.03 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -48.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -48.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.52% for stock’s current value.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.11%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Cango Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at CANG for having 3.64 Million shares of worth $20.18 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 84.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CIBC World Markets, Inc., which was holding about 200Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.4 Million.