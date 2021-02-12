In recent trading session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw 4,907,117 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.59 trading at -$0.54 or -1.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.41 Billion. That most recent trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -59.88% from its 52-week high price of $74.49 and is indicating a premium of 63.28% from its 52-week low price of $17.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPeng Inc. (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.18%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 220 institutions for XPeng Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 10.38 Million shares of worth $208.32 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $429.68 Million.

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5628007 shares of worth $241.05 Million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.87 Million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.