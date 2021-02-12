In last trading session, Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw 2,574,564 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.69 trading at -$0.07 or -0.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $639.78 Million. That closing price of TRIT’s stock is at a discount of -100.91% from its 52-week high price of $15.45 and is indicating a premium of 15.47% from its 52-week low price of $6.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Triterras, Inc. (TRIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 129.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +199.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 56.05% for stock’s current value.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%