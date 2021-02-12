In last trading session, New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) saw 1,195,465 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.95 trading at -$1.75 or -20.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.67 Million. That closing price of GBR’s stock is at a discount of -345.9% from its 52-week high price of $30.99 and is indicating a premium of 92.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -20.11%, in the last five days GBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $10.25- price level, adding 32.2% to its value on the day. New Concept Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 258.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.02% in past 5-day. New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) showed a performance of 237.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.18 Million shares which calculate 24.62 days to cover the short interests.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -123.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for New Concept Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at GBR for having 71.39 Thousand shares of worth $138.36 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barclays PLC, which was holding about 39.46 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.42 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 29463 shares of worth $42.13 Thousand or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.4 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.