For EHang Holdings Limited (EH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.41%, in the last five days EH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $110 price level, adding 1.41% to its value on the day. EHang Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 413.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.04% in past 5-day. EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) showed a performance of 316.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 Million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for EHang Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Aviva PLC is the top institutional holder at EH for having 108.21 Thousand shares of worth $2.28 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 83.06 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 Million.