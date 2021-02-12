In last trading session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) saw 22,570,081 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.5 trading at -$1.37 or -4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.15 Billion. That closing price of CCIV’s stock is at a discount of -14.29% from its 52-week high price of $36 and is indicating a premium of 69.52% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 59.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for Churchill Capital Corp IV that are currently holding shares of the company. Sculptor Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at CCIV for having 6Million shares of worth $58.65 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 5.38 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.59 Million.

On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 200000 shares of worth $2Million or 0.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 102.04 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $997.95 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.