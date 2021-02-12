In recent trading session, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw 1,497,429 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.32 trading at $0.37 or 9.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $92.75 Million. That most recent trading price of DTSS’s stock is at a discount of -44.44% from its 52-week high price of $6.24 and is indicating a premium of 68.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 192.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.37%, in the last five days DTSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $4.91-1 price level, adding 12% to its value on the day. Datasea Inc.’s shares saw a change of 116.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.04% in past 5-day. Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) showed a performance of 64.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 207.93 Million shares which calculate 134.15 days to cover the short interests.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Datasea Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at DTSS for having 42.9 Thousand shares of worth $85.8 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 22.86 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.02 Thousand.