In recent trading session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw 1,510,976 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.64 trading at $2.04 or 16.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $510.17 Million. That most recent trading price of BLCT’s stock is at a discount of -145.15% from its 52-week high price of $35.89 and is indicating a premium of 45.08% from its 52-week low price of $8.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 241.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.19%, in the last five days BLCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $14.77- price level, adding 0.81% to its value on the day. BlueCity Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 45.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.08% in past 5-day. BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) showed a performance of 46.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 114.56 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.85 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.84 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -78.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for BlueCity Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BLCT for having 720.6 Thousand shares of worth $7.28 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 627.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.45 Million.