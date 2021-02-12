In last trading session, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw 8,110,697 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.51 trading at -$2.33 or -4.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.14 Billion. That closing price of BLNK’s stock is at a discount of -25.22% from its 52-week high price of $64.5 and is indicating a premium of 97.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.32%, in the last five days BLNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $60.60- price level, adding 14.99% to its value on the day. Blink Charging Co.’s shares saw a change of 20.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.01% in past 5-day. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) showed a performance of -0.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.7 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $67. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.48% for stock’s current value.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $702Million and $1.19 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 113.7% while estimating it to be 68.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69 institutions for Blink Charging Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BLNK for having 1.88 Million shares of worth $19.38 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 803.94 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.29 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 830532 shares of worth $35.51 Million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 669.94 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.64 Million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.