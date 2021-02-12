In last trading session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw 5,155,806 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.07 trading at -$1.06 or -13.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $818.16 Million. That closing price of JG’s stock is at a discount of -55.59% from its 52-week high price of $11 and is indicating a premium of 80.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 569.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.04%, in the last five days JG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 05 when the stock touched $11.00- price level, adding 35.73% to its value on the day. Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares saw a change of 98.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 77.64% in past 5-day. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) showed a performance of 91.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 804.73 Million shares which calculate 506.12 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Aurora Mobile Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP is the top institutional holder at JG for having 10.98 Million shares of worth $16.91 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 41.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 8Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 30.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.47 Million.