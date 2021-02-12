In recent trading session, Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw 1,226,127 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.72 trading at -$0.15 or -3.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $62.07 Million. That most recent trading price of ENVB’s stock is at a discount of -349.15% from its 52-week high price of $21.2 and is indicating a premium of 68.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 635.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 635.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.06%, in the last five days ENVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $5.87-1 price level, adding 19.57% to its value on the day. Enveric Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.56% in past 5-day. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) showed a performance of 11.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.83 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 959.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +959.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 959.32% for stock’s latest value.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%