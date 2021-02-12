In recent trading session, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw 19,460,441 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $93.46 trading at $0.8 or 0.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $113.02 Billion. That most recent trading price of AMD’s stock is at a discount of -6.17% from its 52-week high price of $99.23 and is indicating a premium of 60.68% from its 52-week low price of $36.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 44.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.86%, in the last five days AMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $94.17- price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.75% in past 5-day. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) showed a performance of -1.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78.64 Million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $102.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +44.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -81.81% for stock’s latest value.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.61% while that of industry is 11.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 144.4% in the current quarter and calculating 161.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.2 Billion for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.29 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.79 Billion and $1.93 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.4% while estimating it to be 70.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 604.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.06%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1568 institutions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMD for having 95.83 Million shares of worth $7.86 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 83.16 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.63 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 32927735 shares of worth $2.7 Billion or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.97 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.