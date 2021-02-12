In last trading session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw 1,326,390 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at $0.02 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $180.55 Million. That closing price of PEI’s stock is at a discount of -74.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.97 and is indicating a premium of 84.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days PEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 05 when the stock touched $2.40-5 price level, adding 5.4% to its value on the day. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares saw a change of 127% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.65% in past 5-day. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) showed a performance of 122.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.48 Million shares which calculate 2.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -55.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -55.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.95% for stock’s current value.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021. Company posted $81.37 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 118 institutions for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PEI for having 5.83 Million shares of worth $3.23 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.46 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $810.08 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2956200 shares of worth $1.48 Million or 3.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $840.32 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.