In recent trading session, Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) saw 1,181,205 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.18 trading at $0.26 or 1.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.21 Billion. That most recent trading price of LGVW’s stock is at a discount of -4.27% from its 52-week high price of $24.17 and is indicating a premium of 59.71% from its 52-week low price of $9.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.16%, in the last five days LGVW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $24.19- price level, adding 5% to its value on the day. Longview Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 16.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.2% in past 5-day. Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) showed a performance of 16.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 695.38 Million shares which calculate 186.93 days to cover the short interests.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53 institutions for Longview Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at LGVW for having 2.69 Million shares of worth $26.43 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 2.44 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1560156 shares of worth $15.32 Million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $29.7 Million in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.