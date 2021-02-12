In last trading session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw 11,510,506 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at -$0.19 or -10.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.61 Million. That closing price of ARTL’s stock is at a discount of -30.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.13 and is indicating a premium of 72.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.451. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.44%, in the last five days ARTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $2.13 price level, adding 23.47% to its value on the day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 123.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.45% in past 5-day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) showed a performance of 59.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.9 Million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +84.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 84.05% for stock’s current value.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%