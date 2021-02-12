In recent trading session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw 3,230,332 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.32 trading at $0.21 or 2.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.27 Billion. That most recent trading price of AR’s stock is at a discount of -3.73% from its 52-week high price of $8.63 and is indicating a premium of 92.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Antero Resources Corporation (AR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.59%, in the last five days AR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $8.63-4 price level, adding 4.4% to its value on the day. Antero Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 51.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.42% in past 5-day. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) showed a performance of 8.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.08 Million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.63 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -8.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +20.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.92% for stock’s latest value.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antero Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +96.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -366.67% while that of industry is -23.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400% in the current quarter and calculating 215.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -20.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.07 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.05 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.05 Billion and $1.32 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.8% while estimating it to be -20.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 262 institutions for Antero Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AR for having 23.06 Million shares of worth $63.42 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.99 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.96 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8279244 shares of worth $22.77 Million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.94 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $37.81 Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.