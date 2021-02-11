In recent trading session, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw 23,459,685 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.89 trading at $0.73 or 6.5% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.84 Billion. That most recent trading price of ZNGA’s stock is at a discount of -0.93% from its 52-week high price of $12 and is indicating a premium of 52.48% from its 52-week low price of $5.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.5%, in the last five days ZNGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $11.79- price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Zynga Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.17% in past 5-day. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) showed a performance of 21.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69.91 Million shares which calculate 2.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.66% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +26.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.31% for stock’s latest value.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $656.59 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $674.31 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $424.88 Million and $518.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.5% while estimating it to be 30.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 147.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.35%

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 585 institutions for Zynga Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZNGA for having 94.67 Million shares of worth $863.39 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which was holding about 70.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $639.21 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 28635352 shares of worth $261.15 Million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.83 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $217.34 Million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.