In last trading session, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw 1,554,244 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.5 trading at $0.21 or 6.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.61 Million. That closing price of XBIO’s stock is at a discount of -67.14% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 87.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 309.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.38%, in the last five days XBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $3.84-8 price level, adding 8.85% to its value on the day. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25% in past 5-day. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) showed a performance of 44.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 344.82 Million shares which calculate 91.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.57% for stock’s current value.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at XBIO for having 59.21 Thousand shares of worth $53.58 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 26.99 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.43 Thousand.